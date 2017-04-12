Business Politics
Rep. Adam Schiff’s Congressional Career Aided by Soros-Financed Groups
Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, was previously financially aided by the George Soros-financed MoveOn.org to win his Congressional seat.
Schiff was also awarded the Toll Fellowship, which is sponsored by the Council of State Governments, a nonprofit that monitors federal government activities and is heavily financed by Soros’s Open Society Foundations. – READ MORE
ThinkAboutIt1st