Reince Priebus: Ex-CIA chief John Brennan is ‘bitter’ he wasn’t retained by Donald Trump

Members of President Trump’s inner circle charged Sunday that former CIA director John O. Brennan is trying to undermine the relationship between the new administration and the intelligence community on his way out the door.

Escalating the war of words on Sunday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Mr. Brennan is beginning to sound like a “partisan political hack” with his repeated public criticisms of the new president after the former director reportedly called Mr. Trump’s postinaugural visit to the CIA’s Langley headquarters a “despicable display of self-aggrandizement.” – READ MORE