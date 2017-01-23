Reddit’s Anarchists Propose Mass Violence, Riots and Terrorism Against the Government

Reddit is home to a flourishing community of edgy anarchists who speak openly about overthrowing the government. With the inauguration of President Trump, members of the forum have expressed a desire to escalate their protest actions to full-scale violence, calling for open warfare and terrorism.

A thread titled “Why not get violent?” (archive) calls for activists to step up their efforts beyond simply showing solidarity against Trump’s policies in peaceful protest. One poster suggested firebombing City Halls across the nation to bring the government to its knees. – READ MORE