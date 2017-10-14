‘RED CENTURY’: The New York Times Is Trying To Make Communism Cool

On the 100th anniversary of the October 1917 Revolution in Russia, The New York Times is intent on celebrating and whitewashing the legacy of Soviet communism.

As part of a series called, “Red Century,” The New York Times has run many piece reflecting on communism, some of them bordering on outright glorification.

One article by David Priestland titled, “What’s Left of Communism,” asks, “A hundred years after the Russian Revolution, can a phoenix rise from the ash heap of history?”

Priestland states, “We are only at the beginning of a period of major economic change and social turmoil. As a highly unequal tech-capitalism fails to provide enough decently paid jobs, the young may adopt a more radical economic agenda. A new left might then succeed in uniting the losers, both white-collar and blue-collar, in the new economic order.” – READ MORE