‘Reasonable worst case scenario’ shows half of Key West underwater due to Irma

A “reasonable worst case scenario” forecast shows half of Key West underwater due to storm surge, according to a Weather Channel meteorologist.

Hurricane Irma, a Category 3 storm as of 4 p.m., is predicted to turn away from Cuba and make landfall in the Sunshine State by Sunday morning. Forecasters say the eye is expected to make landfall in Key West. Officials and forecasters have warned of the dangers of “life-threatening” storm surge associated with the storm.

“A reasonable worst case scenario has over half of Key West underwater due to storm surge,” said Weather Channel meteorologist and weather producer Greg Diamond in a tweet that was retweeted by the National Weather Service Key West. “This is why @NWSKeyWest is saying to get out #irma.”

