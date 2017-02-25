True Pundit

RAW VIDEO: German Police Drop Knife-Wielding Car Attacker With One Loud Shot to End Street Terror

A driver in Germany today jumped the sidewalk and “deliberately” ran over at least three pedestrians in Heidelberg then tried to flee on foot before being neutralized by German Police. The attacker, who has yet to be identified, was wielding a knife and refused to drop the weapon, according to a video of the incident.

Police ended the brief standoff quickly by shooting the suspect as a single loud shot echoed through the quaint restaurant and shopping district of the popular German city.

  • CasualMeyhem

    The question no one wants to be the first to ask is who was the driver. So, Who was the driver?

  • Med1

    Here we go again…

  • patriotor

    That is what we should be doing here with the rioters and looters.