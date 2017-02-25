RAW VIDEO: German Police Drop Knife-Wielding Car Attacker With One Loud Shot to End Street Terror

A driver in Germany today jumped the sidewalk and “deliberately” ran over at least three pedestrians in Heidelberg then tried to flee on foot before being neutralized by German Police. The attacker, who has yet to be identified, was wielding a knife and refused to drop the weapon, according to a video of the incident.

Police ended the brief standoff quickly by shooting the suspect as a single loud shot echoed through the quaint restaurant and shopping district of the popular German city.