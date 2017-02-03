Rasmussen: 82 Percent of Republicans, 54 Percent of Independents Back Trump’s Refugee Moratorium

Republican voters overwhelmingly approve of President Donald Trump temporarily halting the importation of refugees, even after a media firestorm falsely labeled it a “Muslim ban.”

Rasmussen Reports filtered out media hysteria and asked likely voters: “The federal government has banned refugees from all countries from entering the United States for the next four months until there is a better system in place to keep out individuals who are terrorist threats. Do you favor or oppose such a ban?” A majority, 52 percent, favored the move, while 43 percent opposed it, and six percent were unsure. – READ MORE