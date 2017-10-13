True Pundit

Entertainment Security

Rapper Nelly Arrested For Rape on Tour Bus

Posted on by
Nelly has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman on his tour bus.

Early Saturday morning a woman made a 911 call reporting “that she was sexually assaulted by a male, who is known as the rapper “Nelly,”‘ according to a press release sent out by the Auburn Police Department in Washington.

The 42-year-old rap star, who’s real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., is on tour with Florida Georgia Line. They had performed at the White River Amphitheater hours earlier.

Nelly arrested for rape
Nelly arrested for rape

The rapper is currently on tour with Florida Georgia Line.
  • Dorsai1

    Just proving his street creds.

  • libertyluvur

    No different than sickening muslims who think women walk around for their sexual “release”….ENOUGH!

  • Oliver Wendell Douglas

    Wonder if OBama ever had him to the White House?

  • John Stires

    I wonder if Harvey would entertain the idea… . No, shame on me. Fabio’s a nice guy; Harve’s a perv… who won’t be getting much more nookie for the of his life.