Rapper Nelly Arrested For Rape on Tour Bus

FOLLOW US!



Nelly has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman on his tour bus.

Early Saturday morning a woman made a 911 call reporting “that she was sexually assaulted by a male, who is known as the rapper “Nelly,”‘ according to a press release sent out by the Auburn Police Department in Washington.

The 42-year-old rap star, who’s real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., is on tour with Florida Georgia Line. They had performed at the White River Amphitheater hours earlier.

READ MORE: