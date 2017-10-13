Entertainment Security
Rapper Nelly Arrested For Rape on Tour Bus
Nelly has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman on his tour bus.
Early Saturday morning a woman made a 911 call reporting “that she was sexually assaulted by a male, who is known as the rapper “Nelly,”‘ according to a press release sent out by the Auburn Police Department in Washington.
The 42-year-old rap star, who’s real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., is on tour with Florida Georgia Line. They had performed at the White River Amphitheater hours earlier.
READ MORE:
4 comments on “Rapper Nelly Arrested For Rape on Tour Bus”
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Just proving his street creds.
No different than sickening muslims who think women walk around for their sexual “release”….ENOUGH!
Wonder if OBama ever had him to the White House?
I wonder if Harvey would entertain the idea… . No, shame on me. Fabio’s a nice guy; Harve’s a perv… who won’t be getting much more nookie for the of his life.