True Pundit

Entertainment Security

Rapper Nelly Arrested For Rape on Tour Bus

Posted on by
Share:
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Nelly has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman on his tour bus.

Early Saturday morning a woman made a 911 call reporting “that she was sexually assaulted by a male, who is known as the rapper “Nelly,”‘ according to a press release sent out by the Auburn Police Department in Washington.

The 42-year-old rap star, who’s real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., is on tour with Florida Georgia Line. They had performed at the White River Amphitheater hours earlier.

READ MORE:

Nelly arrested for rape
Nelly arrested for rape

The rapper is currently on tour with Florida Georgia Line.
Page Six Page Six
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share:

Leave a Reply