Rapper Bow Wow Threatens To ‘Pimp Out’ First Lady Melania Trump

A 30-year-old rapper threatened to “pimp out” Melania Trump if Donald Trump continued to talk negatively about Snoop Dogg.

After the president tweeted about Snoop Dogg’s music video where he pulls out a gun and shoots a clown version of Trump, Bow Wow tweeted this message Wednesday.

“Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking shit about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us.”

Earlier Wednesday, Trump asked his followers to imagine the outcry there would be if the rapper had pretended to shoot President Barack Obama.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

When this post was published, Bow Wow’s tweet was still up.

