True Pundit

Politics TV

Rand Paul: McCain Makes ‘Strong Case For Term Limits’ — ‘Past His Prime… Unhinged’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Rand Paul fired back at John McCain on “Morning Joe” Thursday, in response to the Arizona Senator’s claim that Paul is now working for the Russians.

Rand Paul (Getty Images)

Rand Paul (Getty Images)

The Kentucky senator first told Willie Geist that McCain “makes a really, really strong case.”

“For term limits.”

WATCH:

“I think maybe he’s past his prime,” Paul continued. “Maybe he’s gotten a little unhinged.”

He pointed to “one of [his] favorite articles of the last couple years is one that talked about the angry McCains.”

“If we put active troops and got involved in combat where McCain wants us to be, they put an angry McCain on the map,” Paul added. “It’s virtually everywhere.”

“His foreign policy is something that would greatly endanger the United States, greatly overextend us.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

More from True Pundit

  • Grandma_of_3

    true pundit y’all are doing a good job reporting. added you to my favorites. stay true and never be afraid to cover the controversial subjects that the fake news ignores. thank you.

  • NoWorldOrder.com

    Amazing comedic timing by Rand. He’s right, McCain needs to go. He’s a traitor POS.

  • clarioncaller

    Well we know that ‘Rent-A-John’ McCain works for Evelyn Rothschild cause we have the images of him boarding Rothschild’s yacht a few years back. We also have the evidence of him taking campaign money from Soros last year. We also have the evidence of his wife, Cindy, making $millions by shorting certain airline stocks just days before 911 [ I wonder who her broker was – E.F. Hutton?].