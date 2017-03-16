Rand Paul: McCain Makes ‘Strong Case For Term Limits’ — ‘Past His Prime… Unhinged’ (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



Rand Paul fired back at John McCain on “Morning Joe” Thursday, in response to the Arizona Senator’s claim that Paul is now working for the Russians.

The Kentucky senator first told Willie Geist that McCain “makes a really, really strong case.”

“For term limits.”

WATCH:



“I think maybe he’s past his prime,” Paul continued. “Maybe he’s gotten a little unhinged.”

He pointed to “one of [his] favorite articles of the last couple years is one that talked about the angry McCains.”

“If we put active troops and got involved in combat where McCain wants us to be, they put an angry McCain on the map,” Paul added. “It’s virtually everywhere.”

“His foreign policy is something that would greatly endanger the United States, greatly overextend us.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].