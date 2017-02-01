Politics Security TV
Rand Paul: ‘I think you have to pause the system from areas of high risk for terrorism’ (Video)
.@RandPaul: 40% of people who come to visit our country on a visa overstay their visa https://t.co/vOgUi8OMVR
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) January 31, 2017
With the issue of President Donald Trump’s recent executive order halting immigration from certain Muslim majority countries being a highly contentious issue, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul recently appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to offer a bit of insight for both sides. – READ MORE