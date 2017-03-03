Rand Paul: Hiding Obamacare Bill Is ‘Unacceptable’

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul took to Twitter to express his distaste for the decision by Congressional Republicans to keep the Obamacare replacement “under lock & key.”

Paul is already skeptical of the current GOP proposals circulating in Washington to “repeal and replace,” former President Barack Obama’s signature health care legislation. The senator called many of the GOP plans in February, “Obamacare lite,” and said that the language presented by Republicans in 2015 should be “the floor, the bare minimum,” of any Republican replacement package.

The senator tweeted Tuesday morning about his frustration “that the House Obamacare bill is under lock & key, in a secure location, & not available for me or the public to view.” Paul called the move to keep the bill secret “unacceptable,” as health care reform is the “biggest issue before Congress and the American people right now.”

I have been told that the House Obamacare bill is under lock & key, in a secure location, & not available for me or the public to view. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 2, 2017

“House and Senate passed repeal in 2015. They should keep their promises and bring them up again for a vote now,” Paul tweeted.

The senator “demands the House release the text of the bill,” because “every elected official & American deserve to know what they’re trying to do.” Paul refuses to vote for “Obamacare lite,” and said he will “call on House leaders to do the same.”

With control of both Congress and the White House, Republicans are in a unique position to make good on their promise to repeal former President Barack Obama’s landmark health care legislation. In fact, health care reform is one of main rallying cries for Republicans, despite having disagreements about the best way to move forward with repeal.

Republicans lawmakers are finding little to no consensus on the best way to go about repeal. At the same time, the majority is experiencing a great deal of pressure from constituents to push forward with Obamacare repeal, and to stop the repeal effort entirely — further compounding the problem.

