Rand Paul: Everyone Would Have Died If Scalise’s Security Wasn’t There

Republican Sen. Rand Paul said “everyone would have died” when someone opened fire at a GOP congressmen baseball practice Wednesday, had it not been for one of the member’s security detail.

“Everyone would have died,” Paul said on MSNBC.

A man with a rifle opened fire at the practice in Alexandria, Virginia early Wednesday morning, where Republicans were practicing for an annual baseball game against Democrats. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip and evacuated to a hospital.

Two capitol policemen present as part of a security detail for Scalise were also shot. He was the only member there with a detail, since he’s a member of House leadership. If they hadn’t been present, Paul said, it likely would have been a massacre.

