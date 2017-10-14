Rand Paul Calls Trump Change ‘Biggest Free Market Reform of Health Care in a Generation’

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order designed to give people additional health insurance options, but some health care experts said there are other steps he can take with his phone and pen.

The Club for Growth and a number of Republican members of Congress praised the president’s action. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who has long championed the idea of letting different groups form nationwide health associations that could give them the same purchasing power as large companies, appeared with the president on Thursday.

“President Trump is doing what I believe is the biggest free market reform of health care in a generation,” he said. “This reform, if it works and goes as planned, will allow millions of people to get insurance across state lines at inexpensive prices. Twenty-eight million people were left behind by Obamacare.” – READ MORE