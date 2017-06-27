Ramadan Death Toll Tops Out At Nearly 300

FOLLOW US!



Islamic extremist terrorist groups killed nearly 300 civilians during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in heinous, spectacular, or western attacks, The Daily Caller News Foundation review reveals.

These incidences spanned the west, active war-zones, and were perpetrated by as many as three different terrorist organizations. Islamist terrorist groups use the holiday to mount more significant terrorist attacks and promise their followers extra benefits for dying in attacks during the holy month.

The heinous, spectacular, or western attacks of Ramadan 2017 include twin suicide bombings in Baghdad, a massive suicide borne vehicle bomb in Afghanistan, a complex attack in London, a shooting in Melbourne, an attack on Iran’s parliament, a stabbing of an Israeli border guard, and two large suicide attacks in Pakistan.

The Baghdad bombings targeted both an ice cream shop and elderly pension distribution center. Families with small children generally frequented the ice cream shop. The attack killed 10. The distribution center boming killed 12, and nearly 100 were injured between the two blasts.

The Afghanistan attack killed nearly 150 people and injured hundreds more. The massive suicide vehicle struck one of the safest areas of Kabul and destroyed parts of the German embassy. Several German and U.S. citizens were injured in the attack. Afghan officials believe that Taliban elements headed by the Haqqani network were responsible for the attack.

Three Islamic extremists also mowed down dozens of pedestrians in early June on London Bridge before exiting their van and stabbing as many possible. British officials believe ISIS inspired the attackers. The trio was shot dead within eight minutes of the attack after they managed to kill eight and injure dozens more.

The Australia attack occurred June 6 when a gunman killed a building employee during a hostage siege. The gunman told an Australian broadcaster he was acting on behalf of ISIS.

ISIS also struck June 7 at the heart of the Islamic Republic of Iran with suicide attacks on the country’s parliament and an important political shrine. The attacks killed 18 civilians and even featured live footage of the attack on the group’s official propaganda channels.

An Israeli female border security officer was also killed June 17 after a coordinated knife attack in Jerusalem. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said they were responsible.

Separate terrorist organizations claimed responsibility for the last significant attacks of Ramadan in Pakistan. Two separate attacks struck a police checkpoint in the city of Quetta and a crowded market place in the city of Parachinar, killing approximately 80 civilians. The Parachinar attack was claimed by Sunni affiliated group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi claimed the Parachinar attack, while both ISIS and a breakaway Taliban faction claimed the Quetta attack.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]