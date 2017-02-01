Business Sports
Raiders’ future is once again up in the air as billionaire casino magnate backs out of Las Vegas stadium deal
The Raiders’ potential relocation to Las Vegas hit a major snag on Monday night, when billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson backed out of his agreement to help finance the stadium.
Adelson, the CEO of the Sands Corporation, had agreed to contribute $650 million to the $1.9 billion stadium in Las Vegas, set to be shared by the Raiders and the UNLV football team. – READ MORE