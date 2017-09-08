Rahm Emmanuel’s Dream Of A ‘Trump-Free Chicago’ Isn’t Going To Happen

Republican Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner rejected Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel’s call for a bill of rights for immigrants Wednesday, claiming that only Congress could pass such a law.

Emmanuel called for the bill of rights after declaring Chicago a “Trump-free zone” Tuesday in response to President Donald Trump’s announcement that he was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, the Chicago Tribune reported. While Rauner denied Emmanuel’s request, the governor was not opposed to further protections for illegal immigrants. Instead, he called on Congress to take action.

“I do not believe this challenge for these children can be addressed on a state-by-state basis,” Rauner said. “I think that would not be correct, would not be the right solution. We need a comprehensive immigration reform. It should be done on the federal level for the entire nation, and it should be done by Congress.”

Rauner signed legislation to make Illinois a “sanctuary state” last week, preventing law enforcement from arresting illegal immigrants based solely on their immigration status. But after the Trump administration’s DACA repeal announcement, Emmanuel wasn’t satisfied.

The mayor filed a resolution with the Chicago City Council Wednesday, calling on Rauner to adopt a bill of rights for “Dreamers.” He made the announcement at Solorio Academy High School, where more than one third of the students are illegal immigrants.

“Chicago, our schools, our neighborhoods, our city, as it relates to what President Trump said, will be a Trump-free zone. You have nothing to worry about,” Emanuel said while visiting the high school. “And I want you to know this, and I want your families to know this. And rest assured, I want you to come to school … and pursue your dreams.”

