‘Radicalized Man’ Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier’s Gun At Paris Airport

A “radicalized man” was shot dead Saturday after grabbing a soldier’s weapon at the Orly airport in Paris.

The man was killed by security forces in a shop after getting his hands on the weapon in the southern terminal. Authorities consider it an extremely serious incident and the airport was shut down.

“A man took a weapon from a soldier then hid in a shop in the airport before being shot dead by security forces,” an interior ministry spokesman told AFP.

Officials say the man was on a watch list of radicalized individuals and that he was involved in a shooting in northern Paris hours earlier. The suspect fired at three police officers before escaping a security checkpoint. He is then believed to have used a different car to make his way to Orly airport.

The man was a 39-year-old French citizen, France 24 reports.

A similar incident took place at the Louvre Museum Feb. 3 in Paris. A man tried to enter the shopping center at the museum with two briefcases. He pulled out two machetes when he was refused entry and attacked a soldier, shouting, “Allahu akbar.” Another soldier responded by opening fire.

France has been on a state of emergency since the Nov. 13 attack in Paris, which killed 130 people. Thousands of “Sentinelle” troops patrol popular tourist attractions such as the Orly airport and the Louvre with the aim of preventing further attacks.

“This is the fourth time that the ‘Sentinelle’ troops have been attacked in the line of duty,” the French Interior Ministry said Saturday, according to France 24.

More than 230 people have been killed in terror attacks since the start of 2015.

