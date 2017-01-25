Radical Environmentalists Are the Real Science-Haters

On January 16, The Daily Beast published an opinion piece titled “When Scientists Hate Science,” authored by Paul Offit, M.D., professor of pediatrics and director of the Vaccine Education Center. Offit is clearly troubled by the thoroughly unscientific linkage between autism and vaccines that has resulted in a disturbing number of parents refusing to protect their children from childhood diseases, as well he should be.

He attempts to link that thoroughly unscientific behavior with that of what folks on his side of the issue insist on calling “climate denialists” in the scientific community. – READ MORE