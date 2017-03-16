Rachel Maddow: My Anti-Scoop About Trump’s Taxes Was Like A Drop Of Water In The Desert Or Something (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



The great thing about working for NBC is that the day after you humiliate yourself and your bosses with a nonexistent scoop about Trump’s taxes, you get to go on the Tonight Show to make excuses for yourself.

Here’s a sneak preview of Maddow talking to Jimmy Fallon, which is all part of the process of journalism:

Tonight: Rachel Maddow compares her Trump tax return leak to “a drop of water” in the desert pic.twitter.com/RGDZt8wYhj — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) March 15, 2017

Correction: Not just a drop of water, but a whole stream of it. Directed right into your ear, as she tells you it’s raining.

I hope you people appreciate what Rachel Maddow is doing for you. It takes a lot of guts to keep stepping on all those rakes.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].