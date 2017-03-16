Entertainment Politics TV
Rachel Maddow: My Anti-Scoop About Trump’s Taxes Was Like A Drop Of Water In The Desert Or Something (VIDEO)
The great thing about working for NBC is that the day after you humiliate yourself and your bosses with a nonexistent scoop about Trump’s taxes, you get to go on the Tonight Show to make excuses for yourself.
Here’s a sneak preview of Maddow talking to Jimmy Fallon, which is all part of the process of journalism:
Tonight: Rachel Maddow compares her Trump tax return leak to “a drop of water” in the desert pic.twitter.com/RGDZt8wYhj
— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) March 15, 2017
Correction: Not just a drop of water, but a whole stream of it. Directed right into your ear, as she tells you it’s raining.
I hope you people appreciate what Rachel Maddow is doing for you. It takes a lot of guts to keep stepping on all those rakes.
