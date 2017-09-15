Rachel Maddow after interviewing Hillary Clinton: ‘This is not a retired politician’

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow declared Thursday that Hillary Clinton is “not a retired politician” after conducting an hour-long interview with the failed 2016 presidential candidate.

Maddow explained to colleague Lawrence O’Donnell during their hand-off that Clinton was very well-versed in current events, including on “Russia stuff.”

“She is definitely still in the arena,” Maddow said. – READ MORE