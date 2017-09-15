True Pundit

Politics

Rachel Maddow after interviewing Hillary Clinton: ‘This is not a retired politician’

Posted on by
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow declared Thursday that Hillary Clinton is “not a retired politician” after conducting an hour-long interview with the failed 2016 presidential candidate.

Maddow explained to colleague Lawrence O’Donnell during their hand-off that Clinton was very well-versed in current events, including on “Russia stuff.”

“She is definitely still in the arena,” Maddow said. – READ MORE

Washington Examiner

 

  • yurlittledog2

    Hillary Not Retired…BAHAHA Okay Madcow you fund Hillary and lets see how bad Hillary Gets Beat Again..Americans dont Trust Her and with Good Reason…She’s a Liar and a CROOK !!

  • TheseTruths

    Hillary is not acting like a retired politician, true. She is acting like someone wanting to make a comeback. I don’t understand what she’s doing. I’ve read that she’s not the people person that Bill is, so I don’t think she has some inner desire to connect with the people. (Honestly, who REALLY wants to do book signings?) I’ve wondered if her motive is to present the case preemptively that she’s just one of us, in case of legal trouble later. But she’s not doing herself any favors.

  • MrTuvok

    Since she is crooked and corrupt, Madcow rushes in to prop up.

  • Glen Mirenda

    This scum hag will never go away, she will do her fathers work till her last day. who is her father? the devil…