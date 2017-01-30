Quebec Press: The two suspects arrested are Alexandre Bissonnette and Mohamed Khadir

(Québec) Alexandre Bissonnette and Mohamed Khadir are the two alleged perpetrators of the terrorist attack at the Sainte-Foy mosque in Quebec City. They were arrested. The killing, perpetrated Sunday night, killed six people and wounded eight people among the fifty faithful gathered for the evening prayer.

The two people arrested were students at Laval University, according to The Sun. However, the institution said it was unable to confirm this information at a press conference on Monday at 8:30 am. Security has been enhanced on campus, including student residences and around the institution’s two places of worship. – READ MORE

True Pundit had reported details of the arrest hours before any other media outlet.

What's being reported now as "Breaking" News, we delivered almost 7 hrs ago: Muslim suspect from Morocco. MSM simply can't compete. Asleep https://t.co/vfka9ovpUF — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) January 30, 2017

Expect #Muslim #Quebec suspect to be a Sunni per Intel #truepundit BROKE 8 hrs ago. When you work Counter-Terror you learn a few things. RT https://t.co/RRtTrMfhel — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) January 30, 2017