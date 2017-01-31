Security World
Quebec Police: Only One of Two Men Arrested Is a Suspect in Mosque Shooting
Quebec police have confirmed that of the two men arrested Sunday night in the aftermath of a shooting at a mosque, only one of them is a suspect in the case.
Six people were killed in the shooting. The Quebec police posted to Twitter, "One only individual arrested last night in connection with the attack of Québec is considered to be suspect." He added in a separate tweet, "Following the inquiry, the other individual is now regarded as a witness."