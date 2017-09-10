Putin Thinks Rex Tillerson ‘Seems to Have Fallen in With the Wrong Company’

Speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin illustrated the tensions between Russia and the United States with a joke at Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s expense.

“We awarded your compatriot Mr. Tillerson the Order of Friendship, but he seems to have fallen in with the wrong company and to be steering in the other direction,” said Putin. “I hope that the wind of cooperation, friendship and reciprocity will eventually put him on the right path.”

Reuters notes that Tillerson was CEO of Exxon Mobil in 2013 when he was awarded the Order of Friendship by Putin for his “significant contribution to strengthening cooperation in the energy sector.”

