Putin Thinks Rex Tillerson ‘Seems to Have Fallen in With the Wrong Company’

Posted on by
Speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin illustrated the tensions between Russia and the United States with a joke at Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s expense.

“We awarded your compatriot Mr. Tillerson the Order of Friendship, but he seems to have fallen in with the wrong company and to be steering in the other direction,” said Putin. “I hope that the wind of cooperation, friendship and reciprocity will eventually put him on the right path.”

Reuters notes that Tillerson was CEO of Exxon Mobil in 2013 when he was awarded the Order of Friendship by Putin for his “significant contribution to strengthening cooperation in the energy sector.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson fell in with a bad crowd after receiving Russia's Order of Friendship.
  • yurlittledog2

    I’m starting to see and believe that President Trumps Cabinet has been Infiltrated By The Swamp and That the American People will never see The White Collar Criminals aka Obama,Hillary,Soro’s,Huma,Dirty Debbie or the Rest Of The Scum Pond will ever see Orange Jumpsuits and Handcuffs like they Deserve.. Laws for everybody or LAWS FOR NO ONE ???

  • Harrison Bergeron

    Don’t give up hope! There’s a lot of swamp, but good people too. The battle is not ever yet.