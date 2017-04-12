In an extremely bizarre turn of events, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the outrageous claim that the United States will bomb the Syrian capital of Damascus and then blame the forces of Syrian leader Bashar Assad.

The New York Daily News reported that when he was asked if he expected more American strikes in Syria during a news conference with Sergio Mattarella, the president of Italy, he made the following outrageous claim without evidence:

"We have information that a similar provocation is being prepared … in other parts of Syria including in the southern Damascus suburbs where they are planning to again plant some substance and accuse the Syrian authorities of using (chemical weapons)."