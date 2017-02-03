Business Politics Technology
Public uproar forces Uber CEO to leave Trump advisory position
Public outcry forced the CEO of Uber to step down from President Trump’s economic advisory board Wednesday. Opponents of Trump criticized the CEO, Travis Kalanick, for appearing to side with the president against protesters speaking out against the controversial travel restrictions from Muslim-majority nations.
Kalanick said in his statement that he brought up the issue with Trump when notifying him of his departure. – READ MORE