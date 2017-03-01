Protesters Furious After Organizers Decide Not To ‘Shame’ Senator With Parkinson’s For Having Surgery

Leftists protesters are furious after organizers of a “shame march” against 72-year-old Senator Johnny Isakson called off the event when they realized Isakson, who suffers from Parkinson’s Disease, is just days removed from back surgery.

The “shame march” was needed because, according to the protesters, Isakson, who had the surgery on Thursday, “hasn’t made an effort to come speak with his constituents.”

Leftist organization Democracy Spring Georgia organized the march around a fundraiser where Isakson was slated to appear. Isakson’s surgery prevented him from attending the fundraiser, so Democracy Spring Georgia cancelled the protest in the spirit of fair play.

“It would be beneath the standard we are upholding them to if we take to the streets to publicly shame someone who is not fit or well enough to be present for their own shaming,” organizers explained in a statement on Facebook.

Some protesters disagreed, expressing their desire to kick Isakson while he is down.

“Pretty sure he doesn’t have a spine anyway,” one woman commented. “Yeah, that was ugly. I own it.”

“Because he cares so much about the difficulties his constituents are facing? A lot of which is related to our healthcare being taken away? And he refuses to hear our own concerns about health care?” asked another woman. “Wow, I won’t be going to the next one. I’ll take my protesting to groups that have more backbone than this one.”

“Maybe he can think about all the people HE consistently has killed, ruined their lives, and destroyed communities while he recovers,” one man wrote. “Justice waits for no one.”

Another protester suggested that Isakson’s surgery could have been “a lie to throw the event off.”

“It’s not that tough of a time to have back surgery while fully insured, when you have paid leave from work, and millions of dollars to pay for rehab and recovery,” said another.

Another group of protesters are moving forward with their demonstration against Isakson on Tuesday, despite the senator’s medical ailments.

“Isakson had back surgery but seems well enough to vote in many ways that are a threat to Georgians, use his twitter account and meet with corporate donors,” the protesters noted on Facebook. More than 400 people have RSVP’d as attending the demonstration.

According to a press release from Isakson’s office, the surgery was meant to address “spinal deterioration.”

“I’m extremely thankful for Dr. Osborn and the wonderful medical team at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital for their excellent care,” Isakson said in a statement released through his office. “I look forward to returning to Washington with a new and improved back to continue working harder than ever on behalf of Georgians.”

