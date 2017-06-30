Protesters And Lawyers Gather In LAX To Challenge Travel Ban Ruling

Protesters gathered at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Thursday to protest President Donald Trump’s travel ban, holding signs and chanting “say it loud and say it clear — immigrants are welcome here.”

Attorneys joined the protestors at LAX and offered free legal help to travelers affected by the travel ban. They are also monitoring the impact the newly re-instituted ban may have on foreigners seeking entry into the U.S., according to NBC Los Angeles.

At LAX Tom Bradley terminal, the press are covering the new instituted travel ban!!! Free legal help available #LAX #TravelBan #press pic.twitter.com/shirdFEgxQ — RANDY DANNER (@Thunder_65) June 29, 2017

“Attorneys will be assessing any impact on travelers who are seeking entry into the United States through Customs and Border Protection at LAX,” the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim civil rights group, said in a statement, according to NBC Los Angeles. “They will be joined by organizers and activists who will be providing support for families who may be waiting for their loved ones …”

Activists did indeed join the lawyers and held signs that read “NO! Drive Out Trump Pence Regime” in both English and Spanish while chanting at busy airport commuters.

At LAX Tom Bradley terminal, the press are covering the new instituted travel ban!!! Protesters already on site #LAX #TravelBan #press pic.twitter.com/MGC1Hd3lp9 — RANDY DANNER (@Thunder_65) June 29, 2017

The Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments on Trump’s travel ban Monday and issued a stay on some of the injunctions lower courts had issued to block the ban. The Court upheld Trump’s guidance but allowed an exemption for foreign nationals who have a “bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.”

The ban went back in effect at 8 p.m. EST Thursday.

