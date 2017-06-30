True Pundit

Politics Security World

Protesters And Lawyers Gather In LAX To Challenge Travel Ban Ruling

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Protesters gathered at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Thursday to protest President Donald Trump’s travel ban, holding signs and chanting “say it loud and say it clear — immigrants are welcome here.”

Attorneys joined the protestors at LAX and offered free legal help to travelers affected by the travel ban. They are also monitoring the impact the newly re-instituted ban may have on foreigners seeking entry into the U.S., according to NBC Los Angeles.

“Attorneys will be assessing any impact on travelers who are seeking entry into the United States through Customs and Border Protection at LAX,” the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim civil rights group, said in a statement, according to NBC Los Angeles. “They will be joined by organizers and activists who will be providing support for families who may be waiting for their loved ones …”

Activists did indeed join the lawyers and held signs that read “NO! Drive Out Trump Pence Regime” in both English and Spanish while chanting at busy airport commuters.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments on Trump’s travel ban Monday and issued a stay on some of the injunctions lower courts had issued to block the ban. The Court upheld Trump’s guidance but allowed an exemption for foreign nationals who have a “bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.”

The ban went back in effect at 8 p.m. EST Thursday.

Protesters And Lawyers Gather In LAX To Challenge Travel Ban Ruling
Protesters And Lawyers Gather In LAX To Challenge Travel Ban Ruling

Protesters gathered at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Thursday to protest President Donald Trump's travel ban, holding signs and chanting "say it loud and say it clear — immigrants are welc
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter