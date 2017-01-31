Politics
Prosecutors Weigh Child-Pornography Charges Against Anthony Weiner
Disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner could face federal child pornography charges stemming from his alleged sexually explicit online chats with a 15-year-old girl, according to a report.
Weiner’s lawyers have tried to talk prosecutors out of going forward with charges, according to the Wall Street Journal.
But officials from the U,S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan and FBI agents have not backed off. – READ MORE
Bill Carmody
deplorable big dingus
Phelony Jones