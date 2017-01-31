True Pundit

Politics

Prosecutors Weigh Child-Pornography Charges Against Anthony Weiner

Posted on by

Disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner could face federal child pornography charges stemming from his alleged sexually explicit online chats with a 15-year-old girl, according to a report.

Weiner’s lawyers have tried to talk prosecutors out of going forward with charges, according to the Wall Street Journal.

But officials from the U,S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan and FBI agents have not backed off. – READ MORE

  • Bill Carmody

    Is this like the tip off of the dominos are about to start falling? Weiner is obviously guilty.

  • deplorable big dingus

    Middle Eastern Muslims don’t use toilet paper. They use their hand. Starbucks vows to hire 10,000 Muslim refugees. Yea…

    Enjoy your coffee.

  • Phelony Jones

    Low how the mighty have fallen. From Leftist attack dog to lap puppy kiddie pedo.