Professor: ‘Trump Must Hang,’ Republicans Should Be Executed For Each Immigrant Deported

A history professor at California State University, Fresno, appears to have advocated for the death of President Donald Trump on Twitter.

Tweets from an account purportedly operated by Professor Lars Maischak call for Trump to “hang” in order to “save American democracy,” and say the only “cure” for racist people is a bullet to their head. The account is not verified, although the bio and interactions between the user and other Twitter users indicate it belongs to the professor.

“To save American democracy, Trump must hang,” Professor Lars Maischak appears to have tweeted in February. “The sooner and the higher, the better. #TheResistance #DeathToFascism.”

To save American democracy, Trump must hang. The sooner and the higher, the better. #TheResistance #DeathToFascism https://t.co/DSsV53sbO2 — Lars Maischak (@LarsMaischak) February 18, 2017

“Has anyone started soliciting money and design drafts for a monument honoring the Trump assassin, yet?” the user wrote in another tweet a few days later, along with the hashtag “TheResistance.”

#TheResistance Has anyone started soliciting money and design drafts for a monument honoring the Trump assassin, yet? — Lars Maischak (@LarsMaischak) February 19, 2017

And in another: “#TheResistance #ethniccleansing Justice = The execution of two Republicans for each deported immigrant.”

#TheResistance #ethniccleansing Justice = The execution of two Republicans for each deported immigrant. — Lars Maischak (@LarsMaischak) February 23, 2017

The user has also said “mercy towards racists” is a “fatal weakness” of Americans.

“#TheResistance Mercy towards racists was always the fatal weakness of good Americans,” he tweeted. “1865, 1965, they left too many of them alive.”

#TheResistance Mercy towards racists was always the fatal weakness of good Americans. 1865, 1965, they left too many of them alive. — Lars Maischak (@LarsMaischak) February 27, 2017

Other tweets include thoughts on “fascist” Trump supporters and the GOP.

“#WhenCaliforniaSecedes, You Fascist Trump-voting white trash scum can wallow in your filthy hell-holes of flyover states,” he tweeted. “Enjoy.”

#WhenCaliforniaSecedes You Fascist Trump-voting white trash scum can wallow in your filthy hell-holes of flyover states. Enjoy. — Lars Maischak (@LarsMaischak) February 23, 2017

“#TheResistance A democracy must not be tolerant of those who want to abolish democracy. It must vigorously defend itself. Ban the @GOP.”

#TheResistance A democracy must not be tolerant of those who want to abolish democracy. It must vigorously defend itself. Ban the @GOP — Lars Maischak (@LarsMaischak) February 8, 2017

The user also compared Trump to Hitler in other tweets.

Yay! I fInally got my own copy of "The Art of the Deal"! It should be required reading for any real American. pic.twitter.com/w7UaKUfeC9 — Lars Maischak (@LarsMaischak) November 23, 2016

#TheResistance #NeverMyPresident It took Hitler five years to get to that point, though. Trump is hitting the ground running. pic.twitter.com/cbwMMpjuqU — Lars Maischak (@LarsMaischak) January 23, 2017

The account has existed since June, 2013.

Maischak did not reply to multiple requests for comment.

A spokeswoman for CSU Fresno told The Daily Caller News Foundation Maischak’s comments on social media do not represent the university. “Lars Maischak is employed as a lecturer at Fresno State,” Kathleen Schock told TheDCNF. “Statements made on his personal social media accounts are his alone and are not endorsed by or reflect the position of the University.”

