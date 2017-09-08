Professor Threatens Punishment For Stereotypes After Issuing Checklist STEREOTYPING White People

On the first day of class this semester, an anthropology professor at a taxpayer-funded community college gave students a “white privilege” checklist attributing grossly stereotypical generalizations to white people. She also warned her students that she will severely punish them if they engage in “identity-based stereotypes.”

The professor is Amanda Zunner-Keating, reports Red Alert Politics.

Zunner-Keating is teaching a physical anthropology lab this semester at College of the Canyons, a public two-year community college on the outskirts of Greater Los Angeles.

The professor’s two-page course syllabus broadly and sternly prohibits stereotyping.

“Students will not demean or stereotype anyone based on race, gender, ability, nationality, sexuality, or any other identity,” Zunner-Keating’s syllabus states.

“Any student who… purports [sic] identity-based stereotypes will be considered an interruption and will a) be barred from participating in class, b) lose all participation points for the day, and c) referred [sic] to the Dean of Students” it continues.

At essentially the same time Zunner-Keating distributed the syllabus to students, she also distributed a “white privilege” checklist, according to a student in the class (who does not want to be identified out of fear of retribution).

Zunner-Keating’s “white privilege” checklist stereotypes white people in a number of bizarrely generalized ways.

“I can go shopping alone most of the time, pretty well assured that I will not be followed or harassed,” the checklist suggests about white people, according to Red Alert Politics.

Another element states, “I can avoid spending time with people whom I was trained to mistrust and who have learned to mistrust my kind or me.”

Here are two other items on the white privilege checklist:

“I can choose blemish cover or bandages in ‘flesh’ color and have them more or less match my skin.”

“I can be late to a meeting without having the lateness reflection my race.”

Zunner-Keating also quoted Paulo Freire, a radical Marxist education philosopher, on the first day of class for the proposition that “the educator has the duty of not being neutral,” according to the student who contacted Red Alert Politics.

“She warned us that any comment she deemed racist or sexist would get us kicked out of class and suspended for two class periods, which would tank anyone’s grade since we only meet once a week,” the student explained.

The actual course objectives for the anthropology course Zunner-Keating is teaching include the ability to “analyze behavioral and observational data with the Scientific Method to understand human and non-human primate biology and evolution” and to “demonstrate and apply knowledge of skeletal anatomy to primate, hominem, and modern human evolution.”

On her Facebook page, Zunner-Keating identifies herself as an anthropology instructor at a grand total of three community colleges in the Los Angeles area.

Zunner-Keating is also quite the jetsetter, having studied abroad in both London and South Africa. And not only that; she also proudly reports that she has performed data processing duties at the International Criminal Court (presumably in the Netherlands).

In a Facebook post from May of this year, Zunner-Keating praises herself because a student called her “woke as fuck.”

Zunner-Keating’s prodigious number of Facebook likes include Dismantle Misogyny, Colin Kaepernick, Black Lives Matter — Los Angeles, Occupy Wall St. and, of course, Hillary Clinton.

She also really likes birds.

The concept of “white privilege” was popularized in academic circles by a 1987 essay entitled “White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack.” The author was Peggy McIntosh, an inconsequential white feminist.

