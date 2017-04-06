Professor: Republicans Criticize Susan Rice Because They ‘Hate And Fear Black Women’

According to one college professor and journalist, the reaction to Susan Rice’s recently reported “unmasking” of Trump associates is racist.

That’s the opinion of Jason Johnson, a professor at Morgan State University and a journalist whose work has appeared on The Root, CNN and MSBNC.

In a Tuesday post for The Root entitled, “April Ryan, Maxine Waters and Now Susan Rice: Black Women Are Natural Enemies of Trump Administration,” Johnson writes, “[w]hen you know who your enemy is; when you know you’re just prey pretending to be a predator, you attack without hesitation.”

“Which explains why Trump-era Republicans are lashing out at any black woman they can find, whether it’s White House reporter April Ryan, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California or, now, former national security adviser Susan Rice,” Johnson continues, “Trump-era Republicans hate and fear black women, and they’re convinced that their downfall will be at the hands of a black woman’s pen, policy or protest.”

April Ryan, Maxine Waters and Now Susan Rice: Black Women Are Natural Enemies of… https://t.co/NMQqMZ2G95 pic.twitter.com/oyeRLqdSWB — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) April 4, 2017

Later in the article, Johnson asks, “Why, out of the dozens of former White House officials involved in the Russia investigation, are Republicans focusing on her absolutely legal requests? For the same reason that White House press secretary Sean Spicer got snippy with Ryan, and Bill O’Reilly came after Waters. Republicans smell their natural enemy.”

The column also states, “[t]here is little doubt that as this administration continues along, it will continue to target black women though policy and the press.”

Johnson wasn’t the only one on the net to make such an accusation:

Within one week, the GOP has attacked April Ryan, Maxine Waters, and now Susan Rice. But make sure you never call them racist or sexist. — Millennial Democrats (@Millennial_Dems) April 4, 2017

The people who attacked April Ryan and Maxine Waters last week have now turned their attention to Susan Rice. Notice a pattern? — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 4, 2017

Black women scare the shit out of Trump admin & Republicans. re: Maxine Waters, April Ryan, Susan Rice… — Nik Roybal (@nikroybal) April 4, 2017

(DAILY CALLER)

