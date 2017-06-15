True Pundit

Professor Called For House Republicans To Be ‘Lined Up And Shot’

WASHINGTON — Just weeks before a gunman shot four people at a Republican congressional baseball practice, a college professor called for Republicans to be “lined up and shot.”

Dr. John Griffin, a professor of Media Arts and Animation at the Art Institute of Washington, decried Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare back on May 4 and posted on Facebook his suggestion to shoot Republican House members. In another post, Griffin used an expletive to refer to the GOP.

“Republicans are a f***ing joke and their voting block runs the gamit [sic] from monstrous to ignorant,” Griffin wrote.

Griffin, whose school is located just outside of Washington D.C., later apologized.

Griffin was not the only one who wished for Republicans to die over the repeal legislation of Obamacare. Journalist Kurt Eichenwald “wished death” on Republicans on May 5.

