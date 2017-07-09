True Pundit

Pro-refugee George Clooney moving family back to U.S. over fears England has become too unsafe with too many terrorists

(The Blaze) Hollywood superstar George Clooney is reportedly going to move his family back to the United States amid a myriad of terrorist activity in England.

Clooney, who is pro-refugee, currently lives in England with his wife Amal and newborn twins Ella and Alexander. According to a report from Life and Style Magazine, Clooney and his family are making the move over increased security concerns in the United Kingdom.

“He doesn’t feel like Amal and the twins are safe living in the English countryside,” a source told Life and Style. “He’s determined to move his family to LA, where he feels much more secure.” – READ MORE

