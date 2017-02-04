President Trump’s $3 Million Mar-a-Lago Getaway

According to Politico, President Donald Trump’s upcoming getaway to Mar-a-Lago could cost taxpayers upwards of $3 million.

Judicial Watch led the way in exposing President Obama’s jaunts that cost taxpayers at least $96 million during his eight years in office. And JW President Tom Fitton is already making it clear that we will equally scrutinize Trump’s travel expenditures at taxpayers’ expense. As he told Politico’s Matthew Nussbaum: – READ MORE