President Trump To Honor Andrew Jackson By Laying Wreath At His Grave

President Donald Trump will lay a wreath at former President Andrew Jackson’s grave on Wednesday, the White House announced Monday.

Jackson’s historic home The Hermitage will be closed for the president’s visit. Since being elected, President Trump has repeatedly praised Jackson and moved a portrait of the fiery populist into the Oval Office.

Through a spokesman, Trump called Jackson “an amazing figure in American history — very unique so many ways.”

Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon also called Trump’s inaugural address “Jacksonian.”

The Treasury Department announced last year that it will removing Jackson from the $20 bill and replacing the former president with Harriet Tubman. This was an administrative move that can be reversed, and the Treasury Department has not made it clear whether the change will go forward as planned.

