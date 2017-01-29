President Trump Takes Calls with World Leaders: Germany, France, Australia, Russia, Japan

On Saturday President Trump engaged in a series of phone calls with five world leaders to discuss diplomatic relations, including Germany’s Angela Merkel, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, and Japan’s Shinzo Abe.

The call with Russian president Vladimir Putin was closely watched on both sides of the Atlantic, as Presidents Trump and Putin discussed such topics as stabilizing relations, restoring trade ties, the threat of radical Islamic terrorism, and situations in Ukraine and the Koreas, CNN reported.