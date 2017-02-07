President Trump Praises Tom Brady After Super Bowl Win: ‘He Cemented His Place’ (VIDEO)

President Trump said Tom Brady “cemented his place” with his fifth Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night.

The president praised the New England Patriots quarterback as he sat down for a luncheon with service members at the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa Monday.

Trump at CENTCOM: “How did you like the game last night? … Tom Brady cemented his place, right?” via @SteveKopack pic.twitter.com/IjEmq8yB7x — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 6, 2017

“I’ll ask you some questions,” Trump told those seated at his table, according to a White House pool report. “How do you like it?”

When a woman said she “loved it,” Trump said, “You love doing it? That’s good. Everyone loves doing it. They just — great spirit, great military spirit.”

“Look at this guy,” Trump said, gesturing toward a man at the table. “Strong guy, huh? Think I could lift as much as you? I don’t think so.”

“How did you like the game last night? Good? Tom Brady, he cemented his place, right? He did a great job.”

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

It looked like the game was all but over as the Falcons took a 21-0 lead Sunday night, but then Brady scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter — with two two-point conversions — to tie everything up and take the teams into overtime.

The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28.

