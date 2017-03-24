President Trump Jokes About Sending Congress To Space

President Donald Trump joked about sending Congress into space at the signing of a bill that will give funding to NASA for a mission to Mars by 2033.

During the signing in the Oval Office, Trump talked about the great work that NASA has done then noted the difficulty of being an astronaut before he turned to ask Texas Senator Ted Cruz if he would like to be one, according to a White House pool report.

“For almost six decades NASA’s work has inspired millions and millions of Americans to imagine distant worlds and a better future right here on Earth,” Trump said. “I’m delighted to sign this bill. It’s been a long time since a bill like this has been signed reaffirming our national commitment to the core mission of NASA, human space exploration, space science and technology.”

“It’s a pretty tough job,” he added, before he asked Cruz, “I don’t know Ted would you like to do it? I don’t think I would.”

Cruz in response just shook his head no and Trump then turned and asked Florida Senator Marco Rubio if he would.

“Marco, do you want to do it?” he asked. “I’m not sure we want to do it,” the president added.

Cruz then offered a suggestion to the president.

“You could send Congress to space,” Cruz remarked.

“We could,” Trump said. “What a great idea that could be.”

The comment brought laughter from attendees in the room.

(DAILY CALLER)

