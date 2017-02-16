President Trump: ‘Illegal’ Leaks From ‘Fake Media’ Brought Michael Flynn Down (VIDEO)

President Trump said his former national security adviser Michael Flynn was brought down by the “fake media.”

At a press conference with the prime minister of Israel Wednesday, the president said Flynn was “treated very, very unfairly by the media” and ousted because of “documents and papers that were illegally — I’d stress that, illegally — leaked.”

“As I call it, the fake media in many cases,” Trump said. “I think it’s a really a sad thing he was treated so badly.”

“From intelligence, papers are being leaked, things are being leaked. It’s a criminal action, criminal act, and it’s been going on for a long time before me, but now it’s really going on. And people are trying to cover up for a terrible loss that the Democrats had under Hillary Clinton.”

Pres. Trump: “Michael Flynn is a wonderful man. I think he’s been treated very unfairly by the media.” https://t.co/uZKhfzIa8q pic.twitter.com/Dl0Fo2AKBR — CNN (@CNN) February 15, 2017

(DAILY CALLER)

