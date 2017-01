VIDEO: President Trump Gives Hannity Detailed Tour of Oval Office; Ronald Reagan’s Desk Never Looked This Messy

The media and country better get used to having Ronald Reagan’s old desk very messy in the Oval Office. President Donald Trump said that’s just the way it is; there’s too much work to be done.

President Trump didn’t take long to put his own personal touches on the Oval Office, channeling much of the same furniture used by Reagan and other famous U.S. presidents.