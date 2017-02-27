President Trump Dumps On Media At CPAC And This Outlet Calls It ‘BREAKING NEWS’

Seriously, is this ‘Breaking News’ at this point?

President Trump has been crapping on the media throughout his campaign. Day in and day out. His presidency hasn’t been any different. He had better be careful though — this dump on the media shtick may wear thin if he overuses it and even if Breitbart News — which could easily be called Bannon News — continues to only report Trump’s triumphs.

It’s hard to imagine (eye roll), but readers may actually read other outlets.

But then again, he’s the teflon president, so we may be in this for the long haul.

Trump tried to distinguish between “fake news” and real news during his lively Friday speech at CPAC. He said there are good reporters, but lots and lots of bad, dishonest ones. He claimed it was the media who changed his anti-media views to the “media” on the whole as opposed to just the “fake news” outlets. A day earlier, his chief strategist Steve Bannon called it “The Opposition Party.” Also: not new.

Can we please not pretend Trump bashing the media is “breaking news”?

In December, Trump spoke at a rally in Melbourne, Fla. “They have their own agenda. And their agenda is not your agenda,” he said. “Life is a campaign,” he told reporters covering the event. “Making our country great again is a campaign. For me, it’s a campaign. To make America great again is absolutely a campaign. It’s not easy, especially when we’re also fighting the press. When the media lies to people I will never ever let them get away with it.”

In a phrase, “very fake news,” which he used to describe a certain cable news network at his 77-minute press conference last week with a media he hates. Or as he put it at CPAC, the “Clinton News Network.”

(DAILY CALLER)

