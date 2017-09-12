Portland police reportedly scrap gang database over fear of labels

Authorities in Portland, Ore., are reportedly scrapping their database of suspected gang members out of fear that these labels will most negatively affect minorities.

Portland police, next month, will end its two-decade-old practice of designating people as gang members or associates following the pressure from the community, The Oregonian reported.

Activists have been trying to abolish the database and gang designations for years, claiming they disproportionately affect minority communities.

According to the data compiled by the paper, out of the 359 “criminal gang affiliates” listed in the police’s database, 81 percent were from an ethnic or racial minority. – READ MORE