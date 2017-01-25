Pope Francis Tells Media to Focus on ‘Good News’

In order to “break the vicious circle of anxiety” threatening the world, Pope Francis is calling on the media to shift their focus away from bad news toward “constructive forms of communication.”

While praising the media for making it possible for countless people to "share news instantly and spread it widely," on Monday the Pope said it is necessary to "break the vicious circle of anxiety and stem the spiral of fear resulting from a constant focus on 'bad news' (wars, terrorism, scandals and all sorts of human failure)."