Pope Francis Says ‘Every Country Has the Right to Control its Borders’
Despite his dislike of walls, Pope Francis declared Friday that “every country has the right to control its borders,” especially where the risk of terrorism exists.
In an extended interview with the leftist Spanish newspaper El País, the Pope reaffirmed basic Catholic doctrine regarding immigration, namely, that sovereign nations have the fundamental right to maintain secure borders and to receive immigrants in an orderly and controlled fashion. – READ MORE
