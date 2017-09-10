True Pundit

Poll: Trump Is HATED In D.C. And Is At Over 40 Percent Approval In Several Key States

FOLLOW US!



President Donald Trump is despised in the nation’s capital, but is fairing decently in several battleground states, according to a poll released Friday.

The SurveyMonkey poll released Friday showed Trump’s approval rating across all 50 states. It found that overall 40 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance, while 57 percent disapprove. Rasmussen Reports’ most recent poll put Trump at a 46 percent approval rating and a Gallup daily tracking pollfrom Friday said Trump has a 38 percent approval rating.

The SurveyMonkey poll broke down Trump’s approval among Americans by states. It found that Trump has an approval rating above 40 percent in key electoral states such as Florida, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, Michigan, and Nevada. There are 12 states in which Trump notched lower than a 35 percent approval rating. In Washington, D.C. only 12 percent of those polled approved of his job performance, while 83 percent disapproved.

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won D.C. with 90.9 percent of the vote. Trump won only 4.1 percent of the vote in the nation’s capital, which he dubbed “the swamp” on the campaign trail. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders recently said that the White House isn’t focused on “silly polls that frankly weren’t much use to us in the election.”

The SurveyMonkey poll was conducted between Sept. 1 and Sept. 7. It surveyed 13,433 adults online and the full sample has a margin of error of 1.5 percent.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].