POLL: Trump administration seen as more truthful than news media

President Donald Trump and his administration have been in a non-stop fight with several media outlets, and recent polling gives the administration reason to continue this effort.

Two polls out Tuesday, from Emerson College and SurveyUSA, show that registered voters both trust and like Trump more than the media. The Emerson College poll found that 49 percent of voters find Trump truthful, while just 39 percent of voters believe the news media is truthful.

There was a heavy split among party lines when it came to this matter. While 77 percent of Democrats believe the Trump administration is untruthful, 89 percent trust Trump’s government. At the same time, 91 percent of Republicans believe the news media is untruthful, and 69 percent of Democrats believe the press is honest. Registered independent voters consider both the Trump administration and the press to be untruthful. The Emerson College poll was conducted between Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percent.

The SurveyUSA poll asked 1,207 registered voters between Feb. 6 and Feb. 7 about their opinion on American political figures and press outlets.

It found that 26 percent of voters have a very favorable opinion of President Trump, while 38 percent of Americans have a very unfavorable view of him. On the other hand, just 17 percent of voters have a very favorable opinion of CNN, while 21 percent have a very unfavorable view of the cable network. Fourteen percent of voters have a very favorable opinion of The New York Times, and 18 percent of voters have a very unfavorable opinion of the paper.

The Washington Post and MSNBC similarly are only very favorably viewed by less than 15 percent of voters. Another finding that bodes well for Trump is that Fox News is the outlet with the highest favorability in the poll. The SurveyUSA poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.82 percent.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.