Poll Shows President Trump More Popular Than The Media

President Donald Trump is more popular than the news media, a new Suffolk University poll reveals.

Just 37 percent of respondents said they have a favorable impression of the media, while 50 percent said their opinion of the media is unfavorable. When asked about President Trump, 45 percent responded favorably, while 47 percent said they have an unfavorable opinion of the president.

Among liberals, 72 percent said they have a favorable opinion of the news media, while 73 percent of conservatives say they hold an unfavorable opinion of the media.

The poll, which was released Tuesday, also found 34 percent of Americans agreeing that “journalists and the media are the enemy of the American people,” with 59 percent disagreeing.

The latest IBD/TIPP poll also came back with bad news for the media.

That poll showed 54 percent of Americans agreeing with Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon’s statement that the media are the “opposition party,” while 55 percent said they’ve grown “weary from the media’s persistently negative coverage of President Trump.”

President Trump’s first months in office have been marked by a consistently hostile relationship between the media and the president.

One study found that 88 percent of the media’s coverage of Trump has been “hostile.” Trump, for his part, has consistently attacked certain media outlets like The New York Times and CNN as being “fake news.”

(DAILY CALLER)

