Poll: Poland Would Rather Leave The EU Than Take In More Refugees

FOLLOW US!



Poland still remains staunchly anti-refugee even if that means leaving the EU based on a recent poll reported Wednesday.

Over half of the people polled, 57 percent, in an IBRiS survey for Polityka weekly stated that they would rather lose EU funding than take in more Muslim refugees, Bloomberg reported. Slightly more than half, 51 percent would exit the union permanently over the issue. Leaving the EU would make for a major financial setback for Poland since they receive ample funding from the bloc.

Poland previously stated that they would refuse any refugees based on it being impossible to vet the migrants. These statements reiterate previous sentiments of other Eastern European countries — Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia continually refuse mass Muslim immigration for security reasons.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].