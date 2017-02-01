POLL: One-in-four voters believe Trump’s voter fraud claims

Twenty-five percent of voters say they believe President Trump’s contention that between 3 million and 5 million votes might have been cast illegally in the 2016 election, compared to 44 percent who don’t believe him and 31 percent who say they’re not sure, according to a poll released Wednesday.

The issue was split along party lines. Forty-four percent of Democrats said they don't believe that level of fraud occurred, compared to 16 percent who believe it did and 31 percent who said they don't know or have no opinion, according to the Politico/Morning Consult poll.